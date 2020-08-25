Christopher Robin Poole, Sr., age 42, of Old Hickory, TN, died August 13, 2020. Chris enjoyed construction work, working on cars, cooking and music. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Roberts.
He is survived by: children – Carolyn Poole, Chris Poole, Jr., Tyler Poole and Allison Roberts; father – Keith Poole; brothers – Brandon Weatherford, Jason Poole and Joseph Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Redeemed Church, 210 Alligood Way, Lebanon, TN with Pastor Sonny Warmath officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the family or to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com