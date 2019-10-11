Clarence Everett “Corky” Hester, 83, of Lebanon, TN, diedSeptember 26, 2019. Mr. Hester was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard. He was a member of Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge #642 F&AM and was heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity. Mr. Hester was an avid Oklahoma Sooners football fan and enjoyed working in his yard and fish pond. He was the son of the late, Archie and Iva May Young Hester. Mr. Hester was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sally Anne White Hester; brother, David Hester and sister, Ellen Lucille Hester.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Billy) Clark and Carol Humphrey; siblings: Dorothy Kyllo, Roberta Ryder, Dean Hester and Charlene Boyd; grandchildren: Angela Kaye McHone, Stephanie Clark and Stacy Clark; and great-granddaughter, Kahlan McHone.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Paul Gunn officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com