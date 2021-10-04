Clarissa Charae, age 58, of Lebanon passed away on October 3, 2021.
Charae loved woodworking and enjoyed building cabinets and furniture. She graduated from Madison High School in 1981 where she enjoyed playing softball. She loved Gulf Shores Beach and was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Darlene Coleman; and sister, Chanda Morris. She is survived by her children, Brittany Foster, Lindsay Foster, and Sydney (Rick) Scurlock; brother, Cody Coleman, Sr. (Missy); sister, Candy Miles (Benny); grandchildren, Lee Scurlock, Case Scurlock, and Conner Foster; and 7 nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 8th at 11:00am at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Kenneth Massey officiating. The Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Cody Coleman, Sr., Cody Coleman, Jr., Rick Scurlock, Lee Scurlock, Chase Morris and Chris Dethrow serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Case Scurlock and Conner Foster.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7th from 4-8pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com