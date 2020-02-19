Clayton Claxton

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow showers in the morning. Then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.