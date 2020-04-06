Clifford Alan Watts, Jr., 47, passed away on April 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be private, and burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Watts loved motorcycles and tinkering with cars. He is survived by father, Clifford Watts Sr.; mother, Martha Rubio; brother, Brian Lattman; aunts, Vicki Watts and Sherry Watts; uncle, Tim Watts; aunts, Betsy Brown and Nina Rubio; uncles, Danny Rubio and Jimmy Rubio; niece, Brooklyn Edwards; great-nephews, Wyatt Jackson and Waylon Edwards; step-father, Steve Lattman; and grandparents, Oscar and Mattie Rubio.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifford and Evelyn Watts.
