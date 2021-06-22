Clyde Boles, age 78, passed away Sunday June 20, 2021 in the Bellwood Assisted Living in Lebanon, Tn.
He is preceded in death by parents, Edd Boles & Estelle Rippetoe Boles; wife of 30 years & love of his life, Daytona George Boles; sisters, Bobbie Raines, Judy McIntyre, & Tina Watkins; brother, Charles Boles; brother-in-law, Arthur Ristow; good friends, Charles West & George Reed.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristie Boles & Amy Boles Neal; sisters, Donna Ristow, Geneva (Ray) Barrett, & Billie (Sparky Moullett) Boles; granddaughters, Tropical Neal(Dustin) Culbert & Tristen Neal; great grandchild, Ja'Kylis Winfree; brother-in-law, Jerry George; sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Dewey) Brock & Dianne Boles; numerous nieces and nephews; long-time friend, George Alexander.
A special thank you to, residents & staff of Bellwood Assisted Living, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. William Littman, & Cracker Barrel (231 South) Restaurant & its employees.
Mr. Boles was a 1963 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, a 30 year retired employee of Rock Tenn, and a butcher for Dick's Food Market.
Visitation: Thursday, June 24 in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral service immediately following at 2 P.M. with Bro. Donald Owens officiating the service. Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer's Association.