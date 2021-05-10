Clyde Rountree, originally from Miami, Florida, passed away on May 2, 2021 at age 81.
Clyde, known as “Tree” by family and friends, was born in Miami on July 4, 1939 to Marion Elizabeth Nelson and Clyde Richard Rountree. He worked for forty plus years in the food industry as a food broker and used his artistic talents in his job. He loved animals, had a dry sense of humor and was a forever Miami Dolphins fan.
Mr. Rountree is preceded in death by wife, Linda Lee Slater Rountree, mother Marion Evans and father Clyde Rountree. He is survived by children Mary Lynn (Jon) Aycrigg and Clyde (Christine) Rountree, grandchildren Lydia (Matthew) Menard, Ben Aycrigg, Hannah Grace Rountree, Weston Rountree, Slater Rountree, Dawson Rountree, and Grant Rountree; great-grandchild Brooke Menard, and siblings Sandra (Lt. Colonel Dick) Shelton, Margie (Jim) Larson, and Ronald (Sheila) Evans and many more family and friends.
No public services are planned at this time. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, 615.444. 9393.