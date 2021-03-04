Clyde Smith Griffin, Jr. "Smitty" age 78 of Watertown died Sunday evening, Feb. 28, 2021 at his residence.
Born April 20, 1942, he was the son of the late Clyde and Juanita Fite Griffin and was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Allen Griffin and his wife, Linda and a sister, Donna Jones and her husband, Charles. Smitty was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School and attended MTSU. He was a machinist and tool and die maker and a member of the Commerce Church of Christ.
Smitty is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Knowles Griffin; daughter, Mescha Petty and her husband, Michael of Lebanon; son, Bart Griffin and his wife, Carol Ann of Alexandria; grandchildren, Luke (Casey) Griffin and their son, Samuel of Watertown, Gracie Griffin of Alexandria, Kate and Mason Petty of Lebanon; brother, Carey (Debbie) Griffin of Jackson; sister, Danita (Mike) Griffey of Smyrna; cousin, Jimbo (Joyce) Robertson and their son, Chris of Watertown; his brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Commerce Cemetery with Bro. Tom Tignor and Michael Petty officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers, George Evans, Watson Driver, Brent Knowles, Michael Petty, Chris Robertson, Ragan Littlejohn. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sherry's Run or the Commerce Church of Christ. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318