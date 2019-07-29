Colleen Atkinson, age 87 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Atkinson; parents, David and Eula Roark; brothers, Edward "Bud" Roark, David Roark, Jr., Ronnie Lee Roark and Dan G. Roark; sister, Mary Edna Cruff, and step-sisters, Margie Sypes and Katherine McFadden.
She is survived by her son, James Charles "JC" Atkinson; brothers, Richard Roark and Howard Roark; sister, Kathleen Corey; step-sister, Bernice (George) DeVault; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 1 at 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church with Pastor Andrew Coleman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Wayne Oakley's Sunday School Class and Dr. Robert Gaston, Jr. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, August 1 at the church.
