Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 86F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.