Comer Lewis Donnell, 79, born October 15, 1940, to Comer A. and Mattie Walker Donnell, educated at McClain School, Castle Heights, Duke University, and Vanderbilt University Law School died October 24. He completed a five-year EFM course (Education for Ministry) through the University of the South (Sewanee). He was Lebanon City Attorney, Watertown City Attorney, Wilson County Attorney, Director of Petroleum Taxes for the State of Tennessee. In 1989 he was appointed and later elected Public Defender of the Fifteenth Judicial District, serving from 1989-November 1, 2018. He was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International and a member of College Hills Church of Christ.
Predeceasing him were his parents and brother-in-law, Thomas A.Timlin. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Anne Evans Donnell, his two sons, Edward Evans Donnell (Ann), John Comer "Jack" Donnell (Ladonna), three grandchildren Greylynn Elle Waters, Katherine Galena "Katie" Donnell, John Carter Donnell; sister, Martha Donnell Timlin, Atlanta, Georgia; nephews, Michael (Susuan) Timlin, Stephan (Jill) Timlin, John Timlin; and three great-nephews and a great-niece.
The Memorial Service will be Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel with Dr. Kevin Owen and Dr.Jonathan Richerson officiating. Visitation with the family will be the hour preceding the service.
Donations to honor Mr. Donnell may be made to College Hills Church of Christ, 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090; Lebanon Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 591, Lebanon, TN 37088; Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, TACDL Office, 530 Church Street, Suite 300, Nashville, TN 37219. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com