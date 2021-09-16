Comer McMillan passed away on September 14, 2021 at age 83. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 10 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers: Jesse Mofield, Blake Mofield, Matthew Burrows, Pearson Troyer, Randy Jarvis, and Ashton Troyer. Honorary Pallbearer: Mason Fields. Visitation is at the funeral home Thursday 4-8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. until the funeral at 10 a.m.
Comer Dale McMillan was born in Red Boiling Springs TN to Daisy Heady and Rex McMillan. He served in the United States Army. Mr. McMillan loved to fish and loved cutting wood enough to make his living from it.
He is survived by his children Joyce (Henry) Verbeke, Roger (Kimberly) McMillan, and Dianne Denson, grandchildren Christy McClennan, Pam (Geoff) Sims, Patricia (Brad) Burrows, Alexandrea (Jesse) Mofield, Autumn Fields, Lisa Denson, and Billy Denson Jr., great-grandchildren Betty-Lee Jarvis, Randy Jarvis, Jesse Mofield Jr., Blake Mofield, Matthew Burrows, Pearson Troyer, Ashton Troyer, Mason Fields, Mary Ann Sims, and Destiny Mofield, siblings Betty Chambers, Paul McMillan, Jerry McMillan, step-brothers Isaac Pedigo, Prendell Pedigo, and Carl Pedigo, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Betty Sue McMillan, sons Billy Joe Markwell and David Ray Markwell, grandson Mark Pearson Barrett, parents Daisy Pedigo and Rex McMillan, siblings Rex McMillan Jr., Patricia McMillan, Raymond McMillan, J. L. McMillan, and Daisy Thompson. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN.