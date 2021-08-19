Coni Dunn passed away on August 17, 2021 at age 68. The Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The visitation is Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of 11 a.m.
Connie Lynn Dunn was born in Madison TN to Hazel Proctor Teasley and Austin Teasley. She worked as an Ophthalmic Assistant. Coni loved being outdoors in her flowers and with her animals. She enjoyed latch hook crocheting and working puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie Dunn and parents Hazel and Austin Teasley. She is survived by daughters Kelli Dunn and Tracie Dunn, honorary son Toby (Tamera) Taylor, grandchildren Billy Ray (Keshia) Wood, Buck (Ashley) Taylor, Kayla (Nick) Gillispie, Gerald Taylor, Matthew Taylor, and Olivia McCormick, great-grandchildren Ayden Wood, Easton Wood, Charlie Taylor, Bo Taylor, Claire Taylor, Cy Taylor, Coby Taylor, and Cash Taylor, sister Linda Baum, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations in her name to Sherry’s Run and/or Avalon Hospice.