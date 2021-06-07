Connie Fay Wylemans, age 71 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away June 5, 2021.
She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Audrey Stokes; son, Mike Perry; and step-son, Kevin Wylemans.
Mrs. Connie is survived by husband of 40 years, Jack Wylemans; daughters, Robin (Billy) Garvin; Linda Perry; and Brenda (Fiancé Travis Hogg) Desimone; sister, Vickie (Jose) Roman; daughter-in-law Lori Perry; grandchildren, Ashlea Garvin; Paige Garvin; Austin Tipton; Paula (Jessie) Owens; Brittany (Fiancé Gerald Davis) Hawn; Lee (Jennifer) Hawn; Nicole Wylemans; Justina Desimone; Audrey Desimone; Jerrah Perry; Adrianne Perry; Jeremy Perry; and Justin Perry; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 6 PM in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 5-6 PM in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.