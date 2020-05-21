Constance T. “Connie” DiDomenico, 73, loving wife, mother and grandmother, of Lebanon, TN, passed away May 20, 2020.
Connie was born July 8, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Joseph L. and Doris Sontos. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Eugene V. DiDomenico; sons, Vincent and Cary; grandson, V. Graham; and sisters, Carol Bobay and Cheryl Rivera.
Connie was an executive with BellSouth.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, 2220 Pierce Avenue, Nashville, TN 37232 in Connie’s memory.
Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com. (615) 502-0011 Obit Line (615) 502-0555