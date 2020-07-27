Cook, Bonnie Peek, 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, left for her home with Jesus onJuly 23, 2020, and now walks the Streets of Gold.
Bonnie was a member of Baker’s Grove Baptist Church. She was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was retired from the State of Tennessee in Mental Health at Cloverbottom. Bonnie enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, working Bible Seek-a-Word, and watching John Wayne movies. Bonnie was the daughter of the late, Vernon and Vira Marie Conquest Shearon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Peek, and 3 siblings. Bonnie was a loving and giving person and had a great love for her family and friends. Her family will miss her dearly but knows that she is with the Lord.
She is survived by:
Children – Debbie Peek Mangrum, Mike Peek, Gail Peek and
Marie (Tony) Maddox
Sister – Betty Bullen
5 Grandchildren, 7 Great-grandchildren, and 2 Great-great grandchildren
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ron Hardeman officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Burial for the family only will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Joshua Mangrum, Joshua Robertson, Bubba Mangrum, Jordan Mangrum, Brandon Peek and Clint Mangrum.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Baker’s Grove Baptist Church, 3562 Earhart Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com