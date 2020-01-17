Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Windy at times with rain likely. High 56F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.