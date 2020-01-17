On January 14, 2020, Curtis L. Dillard, 69, of Lebanon passed away.
Curtis is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and sister.
He is survived by a daughter, three grandchildren, a brother, a sister, and several nieces and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests sending memorial contributions in his name to Cedarcroft Home, where he lived and was lovingly cared for during the final years of his life.
No services are planned.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007
