Curtis Wayne Cargile, 80, was born in Bower, Oklahoma on August 11, 1939 and passed away on November 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Curtis Wayne was many things, but above all he was a devoted, caring man and he loved his family and music more than anything in this world. His life’s passion was for music and he was an artist who accomplished more in his lifetime than most could imagine. He was proud of his beloved platinum and gold records, as well as several hit singles from artists such as George Strait, Conway Twitty and George Jones. He was proudest of his family that remains to live on through his legacy. Curtis Wayne was a dear friend who gave and helped anyone he could. He had what he like to call the “It” factor. He explained “It” as something that was just had; something that could not be explained. Everyone that met him knows that Curtis Wayne had it, whatever it is. He was instantly loved by anyone he came in contact with and he was inspired by all. He would walk into a room and enthrall everyone with his stories, his voice, his songs, and his laughter. He will be remembered as a light in this world, as a man with an uncanny ability to put words into beautiful song and as a warrior who fought until the end. He will be honored by his family and friends and he will certainly never be forgotten.
Curtis Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Flora Inez Williams; wife, Verna Belle Cargile: daughter, Cynthia Cargile; sons, Curtis Wayne Cargile, Jr. and Donnie Dees; and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his sons, T. W. (Shana) Cargile and Chet (Jayme) Golden; daughters, Skeeter (Rick) Hudgens, Yvonne Parks and Pamela (Glenn) Orsburn; grandchildren: Trisha Cargile, Tyffany (Braden) Cargile, Angela Cargile, Misty (Chris) Cargile, Roxanne (Josh) Cecil, Kami (Justin) Buchanan, Pamela Parks, Mike (Taylor) Van Hoozen, Matt Van Hoozen, Curtis Ray Cargile, Chris Simmonds, Stephen Simmons, Johnny Parks, and Michael Parks; and numerous great-grandchildren
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com