Cyril "Bo" Cathcart, 90, went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 30, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Cathcart & Lula Mills
Cathcart; wife, Faye Cathcart; four sisters & three brothers; and
son-in-law, Richard Huggins. He is survived by his daughter, Carol Huggins;
granddaughter, Diane (Romy Machado) Huggins; brother, Benjamin (Mary)
Cathcart; great grandchildren, Nikki Leon, Matthew Leon, and Kyle Machado;
great-great-grandchildren, Kellin Caldwell, Ollie Leon, and Rowan Leon.
Mr. Cathcart was a member of West Hills Baptist Church, an Army veteran
serving as a mechanic in Japan, and a retired National Parts Manager with
Toshiba.
Private Graveside Services will be held on Monday May 4 in the Cedar Grove
Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Cathcart understands that due to the current restrictions
regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in
person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their
gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We
encourage you to leave condolences to the family or watch the delayed
recording of the graveside service via our website at www.partlowchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to The Gideons
International, P.O. Box 591, Lebanon, Tenn. 37087-0591
