Cyril "Bo" Cathcart

Cyril "Bo" Cathcart, 90, went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 30, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Cathcart & Lula Mills

Cathcart;  wife, Faye Cathcart;  four sisters & three brothers; and

son-in-law, Richard Huggins. He is survived by his daughter, Carol Huggins;

granddaughter, Diane (Romy Machado) Huggins; brother, Benjamin (Mary)

Cathcart; great grandchildren,  Nikki Leon, Matthew Leon, and Kyle Machado;

great-great-grandchildren, Kellin Caldwell, Ollie Leon, and Rowan Leon.

 

Mr. Cathcart was a member of West Hills Baptist Church, an Army veteran

serving as a mechanic in Japan, and a retired National Parts Manager with

Toshiba.

 

Private Graveside Services will be held on Monday May 4 in the Cedar Grove

Cemetery.

 

The family of Mr. Cathcart understands that due to the current restrictions

regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in

person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their

gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We

encourage you to leave condolences to the family or watch the delayed

recording of the graveside service via our website at www.partlowchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to The Gideons

International, P.O. Box 591, Lebanon, Tenn. 37087-0591

 

