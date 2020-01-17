Daisy Oline Foster, 97, of Hermitage, Tennessee passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020. Daisy was born March 5, 1922.
Mrs. Foster is preceded in death by her husband, Dave Foster, Sr.; parents, Garland and Alice Clark; granddaughter, Julie Foster; brothers, G.B. (Virginia) Clark and Orville (Martha) Clark; and sister, Joyce (Burton) Cook.
She is survived by her son, Dave (Carol) Foster; grandson, Michael Foster; and great-grandsons, Timothy, Jonathan, and Noah Foster.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment to follow at New Hope Baptist Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be former members of her Sunday school classes at New Hope Baptist Church. Visitation with family will be Monday from 3 till 8 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home and Tuesday from 11 a.m. till time of service at New Hope Baptist Church.
