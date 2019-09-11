Dakota "Kody" Graham Racey, died September 5, 2019. He was born August 28, 2000.
Kody passed tragically and way too soon. We find peace knowing he is in a better place. He is survived by mother, Kimberly Thompson Clark; step-father, Wesley Clark; father, Gregory Racey; grandmothers, Linda Racey and Martha Thompson; sisters, Stacey Allen Vaughn; brother-in-law, Anthony Vaughn; and two nieces that he adored so dearly, Hailey Allen and Joslyn Vaughn.
Kody was blessed with so many friends that he loved and cared for deeply. Service for non- immediate family will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.