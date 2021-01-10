Dale Bryan Pace, age 63 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 4, 2021. Dale was a member of Joy Church International.
He retired from Triumph Aerospace. Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a musician and a motorcycle enthusiast. Dale was the son of the late, Harold L. and Virginia Weeks Pace. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jacob Daniel “Jake” Pace and siblings, Juanita Sue, David Russell and Cynthia Lynette
He is survived by: wife – Anita Pace; son – Brian (Abigail) Pace; brother – Danny (Arlene) Pace; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Association, 1 Vantage Way, Ste. C120, Nashville, TN 37228.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com