Daniel Adam Banner, 82, of Lebanon formerly of Tucson, AZ died Thursday Jan. 30, 2020.
He was a native of Bedford, PA and was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Daniel Banner and Vera Cysol Banner; also, a grandchild, Tammi Jennette.
Mr. Banner was a Christian and served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years. He retired as Master Sergeant and his Air Force career included two tours of Vietnam, Spain and Germany. Mr. Banner after the Air Force worked as Electrician with Veteran Hospital in Tucson, AZ.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret Ruth Allen Banner; children: Diane Vanpelt and husband Gary of Missouri, Scott Jennette and fiancé Kelly Danielsen of Lebanon, Rick Jennette and Patty of Arizona, Wendell Jennette of Lebanon, and Debra Ramos and husband Jesus of Lebanon; 11 grandchildren and 21 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery in Pegram. www.woodfinchapel.com