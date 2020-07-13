Daniel Baker, 50, passed away on July 8, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Fred Davis, is 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Mr. Baker worked in paving for ADC. He loved fishing, watching drag racing, and mowing. He is survived by daughter Brianna Baker, mother Bettie Kilby, siblings Debra (Kenneth) Hutchings, Brenda (Michael) Miller, and Billy Baker, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by father Leonard O’Neal Baker, brother Larry Baker and sister Linda Hutchings. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.