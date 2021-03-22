Daniel Wayne McClellan, age 58 of Nashville, TN, died March 16, 2021.
Dan was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Gerald W. McClellan and Dorothy Louise Taylor McClellan. He attended Dupont High School.
He is survived by: sisters – Deborah (James) Martin and Cathy (Tom) Cheney; and six nephews.
Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Visitation was 12:30-2 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com