Danielle Jean Shapiro passed away on March 23, 2021 at age 34.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Rob Simms, was 12 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at noon.
Danielle Jean Shapiro was born in Miami FL to Myla Nauman and Harry Shapiro Jr. She lived 17 years in Valley Center CA before moving to Lebanon TN. She loved being with her daughters, animals, and playing tennis. She attended Joy Church and worked as a caregiver. She is survived by daughters Isabella Carter and Harmony Atchley, mother Myla (Allen) Snyder, father Harry (Margaret) Shapiro, siblings Austin Olah, Blair Shapiro, and Dillon Shapiro, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by brother Clinton Olah, grandmother Bette Nauman, and grandparents Josephine and Harry Shapiro. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.