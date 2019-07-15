Danny Columbus Shahan, age 67 of Watertown, died Friday morning, July 12, 2019 at Quality Care Health Center. Born Jan. 11, 1952 in Sallisaw, OK, he was the son of the late Columbus Andrew Shahan and Betty Cole Shahan and was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Ray Shahan, and sister, Betty Bonita Roberts.
Danny was a machinist and served with the US Marine Corps in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Ann Daily Shahan; children, Daniel Shahan of Dallas, TX, Matt (Beth) Shahan of Alexandria, Shana Shahan of Watertown, Kim (Rod) Taylor of Memphis; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and sister, Vera Marie (Pete) Looper of Sallisaw, OK.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Jones Hill Cemetery. Visitation was 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and prior to services Tuesday. Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318