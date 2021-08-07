Danny Herchenbach, age 58 of Lebanon, passed away August 5, 2021.
Danny was an accomplished guitar player, singer and songwriter. He was a member of The Regulators and Reckless Behavior. An avid sports and football fan, he enjoyed watching his sons play sports when they were younger. He was a 1980 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was a member of the inaugural wrestling team. Danny will be remembered as a Master Griller and Cook and a great dad who loved his kids beyond measure.
Preceded in death by father, Edward Herchenbach; brother, Edward “Eddie” Herchenbach; and beloved pet, “Skeet.”
He is survived by sons, Dylan (Kaitlyn) Herchenbach, Daniel Herchenbach and Dustin Herchenbach; mother, Callie Herchenbach; sister, Jody (Michael Mobley) Herchenbach; grandchildren, Liam Herchenbach and Miles Herchenbach; mother of his children, Shannon Herchenbach; brother-in-law, Shane Hobdy; sister-in-law, Dana (Bruce) Creque; father & mother-in-law, Ronnie & Peggy Hobdy; nephews, Billy Herchenbach and Nicholas Hutton; nieces, Cristie (fiancé, Behfar Ighani) Mason, Jordan Herchenbach, Jacey (fiancé, Josh Sanders) McCoy and Erin Hutton; cousin, Rich (Liza) Herchenbach; best friend, Jeff Eakes; and beloved pet, “Earl”.
Memorial service will be held Sunday, August 8 at 6 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Mike Lamb officiating. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 8 from 2-6 pm.