Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.