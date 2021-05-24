Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT MONDAY NIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect until midnight CDT Monday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.