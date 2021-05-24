A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Danny Lee Walls will be conducted at 2 P.M. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Rocky Valley Baptist Church (5745 East Old Murfreesboro Rd., Lebanon, TN) with Pastor Jason Mull, Bro. Mark Raeger, and Bro. Joe Coleman officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 A.M. until service at the church.
Mr. Walls, age 64 of Lebanon, passed away at his home on May 18, 2021.
Born February 10, 1957, in Wilson County, he is the son of Marie Scott Walls and the late Walter Lee Walls. He served in the United States Army, and was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church where he served as song leader for over thirty years. He retired in 2019 from Perma Pipe, where he had worked for 41 years. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister Regina, and a granddaughter, Emmy Marshall.
He is survived by his wife of over 44 years, Rose Grandstaff Walls; four children: Ricky Walls, Jeri (David) Marshall, Teri Bozeman, and Crystal (Eric) Landis; grandchildren: Lily & Mathis Marshall, Adley, & Micah Landis, and Evangeline Bozeman; mother, Marie Scott Walls; sister, Debbie Jones, and two brothers, Jimmy (Kay) Walls, and Jeffrey (Charlene) Walls.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Sherry’s Hope.
