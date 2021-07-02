Danny Ray Durham, age 77 of Lebanon, passed away June 30, 2021.
He was born in Davidson County, the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Lucille Cline Durham. He was a 1962 graduate of Lebanon High School. In his early years he worked for Tennessee Woolen Mills and a short time for TRW. He retired from AVCO/Textron in 2006 with 40 years of service. He worked as an inspector having worked on many Boeing and BAE aircraft projects. He was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Dorothy Lucille Cline Blackburn and Leslie Blackburn.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rosa Dedman Durham; two children: Tina Durham (Billy) Bush, Chad Ray (N’goc Doan) Durham; granddaughter, Mari Catherin Woehler (Taylor Burton); three step-children: Garret, McKenzie and Dylan Bush; and numerous extended family.
Graveside services are Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the Barton’s Creek Cemetery with Bro. Trevie Dean officiating. Pallbearers: Eddie and Brian Reed, Jonathan Dedman, Jeff and Greg Vaught, Garret Bush.
Visitation is Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.