Danny Wright, 70, passed away on July 4, 2020.
The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Todd Elliot, is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Thursday. The family requests that visitors wear masks.
Mr. Wright worked for AT&T for 45 years, mainly as a Service Coordinator. He loved horses, baseball, basketball, football, and boxing. Mr. Wright was a member of the Pathways Fellowship. He coached Little League in Mt. Juliet for 25 years.
Mr. Wright is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan Dillehay Wright, sons Keith (John Muise) Wright and Kyle (Mary) Wright, grandchildren Karlee Wright, and Will Wright, sister Faye (David) Lloyd, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Milton and Vicie Crutcher Wright, and brothers Wayne Wright and Milton Wright Jr.
Please make Memorial Donations to Sherry’s Run (PO Box 8, Lebanon TN 37088). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.