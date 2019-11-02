Darlene Coons Boles, 60, of Lebanon and formerly of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 29, 2019 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN.
Funeral Services for Darlene Coons Boles were conducted Friday afternoon, November 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Roy Henson officiating. Interment followed in the Leonard Cemetery.
Darlene was born December 11, 1958 in Monroe County, Kentucky, one of six siblings born to the late Henry and Edith McCarter Coons. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Coons. Darlene was a factory worker at Federal Mogal in Glasgow, Kentucky for 18 years and was a member of the Leonard Church of Christ.
Survivors include: daughter, Roxanna Boles of Lebanon: sisters and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Ernest Young of the Leonard Community, Charlene Graves of Red Boiling Springs; brothers and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Brenda Coons of Lafayette, Donnie Coons of Red Boiling Springs.
