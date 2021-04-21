Darrell Wilson Allison passed away on April 14, 2021 at age 83.
No public services are scheduled at this time. Darrell Wilson Allison was born in Electra TX to Foye Viola Reed and Woodrow Wilson Allison. He was a family man, loved time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, tinkering at home, and fishing. He worked in maintenance for city government.
Mr. Allison is survived by daughter Terry Burchett, grandchildren Brian (Heather) Burchett, Jonathan (Shanna) Burchett, Kyle Cedar, Katie Davenport, and Dorothy (David) Halbrook, and great-grandchildren Amelia Burchett, Adaline Burchett, Jason Burchett, Griffin Halbrook, and two other great-grands, and step-great grandchildren Sarah and Andrew Vetter. He is preceded in death by wife Dorothy Allison, daughter Carolyn Pray, and parents Foye and Woodrow Allison.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.