Darrin Alan Rogers, 51, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedFeb. 14, 2020.
Darrin was a native of West Virginia and was a member of the 4-H Club and the FFA while he was in high school. He graduated with honors from Nashville Auto Diesel College. Darrin was an employee of UPS Freight, formerly Overnite Transportation. He was hard working, a “Jack of All Trades” and loved helping others, but expected nothing in return. Darrin enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting and kayaking. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach with his wife. Darrin enjoyed spending time on the family farm in West Virginia cutting wood and riding on the tractor. He especially loved date nights, snuggling with his wife, Natasha, watching Hallmark movies. Natasha was his soul mate, best friend and love of his life. Darrin was preceded in death by his father, Dalton Rogers; brother, Darius Rogers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Cathey Baker; and grandparents, James and Faye Rogers, Thomas “Tot” and Mary VanPelt and Gertrude Morgan.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Natasha Rogers; mother, Chearyl Rogers; sister-in-law, Charity Keith; nephew, Cody Keith; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and fur baby, Chloe.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Donnie and Cathy Allen and family.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Robert Dunn, Phil Raines, Jimmy Summers, Donovan Turner, Mike Bruce and Patrick Pace. Donnie Allen will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com