Dave Murrian, 89, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Ray Clubb, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 21 from 4 to 8 p.m.
He is survived by loving wife of 60 years, Dolores Watson Murrian; son, Michael David (Janet Smith) Murrian; and grandson, Christopher Michael Murrian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Helen Ault Murrian, Sr., and brothers, John Henry Murrian, Jr. and Albert Kinzel Murrian.
Dave was a faithful member of Hickory Hollow Baptist Church, where he also was the organist.
He was a photographer for the State of Tennessee Wildlife and edited “TN Wildlife” (Conservationist) Magazine. He was a proud member of the Air Guard. He had his pilot’s license and flew a C-130. Mr. Murrian was also one of the first scuba divers in the State of Tennessee.
