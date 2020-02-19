obit

Dave Murrian, 89, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Ray Clubb, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 21 from 4 to 8 p.m.

 

He is survived by loving wife of 60 years, Dolores Watson Murrian; son, Michael David (Janet Smith) Murrian; and grandson, Christopher Michael Murrian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Helen Ault Murrian, Sr., and brothers, John Henry Murrian, Jr. and Albert Kinzel Murrian.

 

Dave was a faithful member of Hickory Hollow Baptist Church, where he also was the organist.  

He was a photographer for the State of Tennessee Wildlife and edited “TN Wildlife” (Conservationist) Magazine. He was a proud member of the Air Guard. He had his pilot’s license and flew a C-130. Mr. Murrian was also one of the first scuba divers in the State of Tennessee.

 

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

Service information

Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sellars Funeral Home (Mt. Juliet)
2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Mt. Juliet)
2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Feb 22
Interment
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens
West Division Street
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
