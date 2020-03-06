David A. Huff, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020.
David Allen Huff was born on January 30th, 1961 in Nashville, Tennessee to his loving parents, Carol Ann Ray and the late William (Bill) Huff. David married the love of his life, Dianna Ellis in 1983 and later welcomed their only son, David Allen Huff, Jr.
He was the owner of D&D Lawncare and had many faithful customers in his business. David was an avid Nascar fan, who took pride in cheering on Dale Earnhart, Sr. and Kyle Busch. He had an appreciation for wildlife, especially his deer and his special koi pond. David’s only hobby was being a HAM Radio Operator where he developed many special relationships and friendships.
David was a devoted member of the Suggs Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee where he served as an Elder for the church as well as the caretaker for Suggs Creek Cemetery. Mr. Huff was strong in his faith and loved his Lord, his church, and his church family.
He adored his family including his dogs (Ingrid, Shelby and Jake), his friends, but his wife and son were his greatest accomplishments. David was a loving husband, a doting father, and a wonderful son, who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by loving wife of 37 years, Dianna Ellis Huff; son, David Allen (Bianca Blue) Huff, Jr.; like a daughter, Ashley Zerbe; mother, Carol Ann Ray; mother-in-law, Shirley Keller; step-brothers, Dwight Bilbrey and George Bilbrey; brothers-in-law, David Lee Ellis and Joe (Dee) Keller; aunts, Carolyn (Don) Christopher and Pam Huff; uncle, Ricky (Kathy) Huff; nieces and nephews, Kayla, Alex, and Eric; very special niece, Willow; great-niece, Haven; cousins, Amanda Pacheco, Emily Christopher, Laura Lee Hix, Andy Huff, and Christopher Huff; family and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by father, William “Bill” Huff; grandparents, Comer Otis and Kathryn Burdett Huff; father-in-law, Joe Keller; and uncle, Robert Huff.
The Funeral Service conducted by Rev. Eddie Smith and Rev. Larry Green, will be held on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Suggs Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Monday, March 9th from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to either Suggs Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Suggs Creek Cemetery (405 Corinth Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.