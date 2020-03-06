David A. Moravec, age 35 of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
David was born on June 26, 1984 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to his loving parents, Steve and Shirley Moravec.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by children, Cameron Moravec, Carlie Moravec, Parker Moravec, and Cade Moravec; wife, Stacey Neely Moravec; and older brother, Christopher A. Moravec.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Jim Kubic, will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, March 8th from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m.
