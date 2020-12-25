David Eugene Dearmon -Age 55 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Ladd and brother, Jeffrey Dearmon.
He is survived by wife Judy, Dearmon; sons, David J Dearmon and Gregory M Dearmon and stepson, Payton W Clanton.
Mr. Dearmon was a member of College Hills Church of Christ, member of Lebanon Lodge Free and Accepted Masons, a writer and musician. He was active in New Life Behavior ministry and 12 step recovery program.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ with visitation from 6 p.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Country K-9 Pet Resort 116 Rocky Rd, Lebanon, TN 37087
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.