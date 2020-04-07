David John Busbee departed this world for his true home on Sunday April 5, 2020.
He resided in Gallatin with his wife, Sandra, at the home of her brother, Dean Comeaux and wife Kelly. He had previously lived 19 years in Murfreesboro, TN.
He was the former owner operator of DJ’s Family Hairstyling in Slidell, LA; former owner operator of DJ’s Fine Art & Custom Framing in Brandon, MS; former realtor and one of the original founders of Keller Williams Realty in Murfreesboro, TN; and he retired from the Dept. of Veterans Affairs MSCPAC in Smyrna, TN.
He was an accomplished artist with numerous commissioned paintings and was a member of Faith Is The Victory Church in Mt. Juliet, TN.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, David and Ester Hathaway; paternal grandparents, Wallace and Mary Busbee, and stepfather, Roy Sullivan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Fay (Comeaux) Busbee; sons, Edmond Roger Schmolke, Jr. and William Burke Schmolke; mother, Sherly Sullivan; father, Wallace Edward Busbee, Jr. and wife Ann; siblings, Windi Flynn, Roy Sullivan, Jr., John Lewis Sullivan and numerous other family and friends.
The world has lost one of the most precious and gentle souls it had ever known. David Busbee was known for his kind and gentle spirit, his love for Jesus, his delight in family, his gift for painting, his excitement in fishing, his pleasure in blues music and his absolute devotion to his wife Sandra. His presence will be forever missed by his family and abundant friends. What we wouldn’t give for one more big hug and that sweet smile of his, which he is now bestowing in heaven. We were blessed that he was loaned to us for the time we had him.
