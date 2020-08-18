David Joseph Otting

David Joseph Otting, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 11, 2020.

David was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. He retired from

Nutro as a Quality Control Manager with over 25 years of service. He enjoyed

reading, cooking, fishing, designing model airplanes, NASCAR, Packers

football and Cubs baseball.

He is survived by:

Wife - Nancy Orr Otting

Daughters – Allison Otting, Madeline (Philip George) Otting and

Mia (Jack Petschulat) Otting

Parents – Robert and Jean Leytem Otting

Siblings – Mark (Barb) Otting, Mary Ann (Kirk) Kinart, Gary (Jeni) Otting,

Kay Ellen (Steve) Peters and Robert (Rhonda) Otting

Many nieces and nephews

 

Friends and family will gather to Celebrate the Life of David from 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to

attend, please wear a mask.

 

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street,

Nashville, TN 37203.

 

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston

Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

