David Joseph Otting, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 11, 2020.
David was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. He retired from
Nutro as a Quality Control Manager with over 25 years of service. He enjoyed
reading, cooking, fishing, designing model airplanes, NASCAR, Packers
football and Cubs baseball.
He is survived by:
Wife - Nancy Orr Otting
Daughters – Allison Otting, Madeline (Philip George) Otting and
Mia (Jack Petschulat) Otting
Parents – Robert and Jean Leytem Otting
Siblings – Mark (Barb) Otting, Mary Ann (Kirk) Kinart, Gary (Jeni) Otting,
Kay Ellen (Steve) Peters and Robert (Rhonda) Otting
Many nieces and nephews
Friends and family will gather to Celebrate the Life of David from 4-6 p.m.
Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to
attend, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street,
Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston
Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com