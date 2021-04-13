Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.