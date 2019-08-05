David Lee Manning, age 69 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 4, 2019. Mr. Manning was a member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Public Administration and was an avid Alabama sports fan. Mr. Manning began his career in 1974 as a Budget Analyst for the State of Tennessee. He also served as Deputy Treasurer of the State of Tennessee, Commissioner of Finance under the Ned McWhorter administration, Vice President of Government Relations for Columbia Health Care, Director of Finance of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville, Davidson County under the Bill Purcell administration and for the last 11 years, he has served as Receiver for the Solid Waste Management System of Guam. Mr. Manning was the son of the late, Lester and Lula Lively Manning.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Manning; daughters, Emily (Jeff) Herrick and Laura (Philip) Jenkins; siblings, Arnold (Sue) Manning, Margene Jones and Charlotte Dickinson; grandchildren, Lucas Jenkins, Holley Jenkins and Anderson Herrick; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ with Bro. Walt Leaver officiating. Interment will be private. Active pallbearers will be Manny Martins, Ken Maynard, Chace Anderson, Ron Kleine, Richard McKinney and J.W. Luna. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Herrick, Philip Jenkins, Lucas Jenkins, Anderson Herrick, Michael Dickinson and Terry Brandon.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or online at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Visitation will be at the church from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service Wednesday. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com