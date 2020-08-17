David Ray “The Tractor Man” Foster

David Ray “The Tractor Man” Foster passed away on August 1, 2020 at age 76. The Celebration of Life is on August 15,

2020, from 12-5 p.m. at his homeplace (688 Beasley’s Bend Rd, Lebanon TN). Mr. Foster owned and

operated C&amp;T Tractor Parts. He loved tractors, bluegrass music, his Kentucky Wildcats, hunting deer and

wild boar, and coon hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-

grandchildren. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Carthage.

Mr. Foster is survived by children Cathy Dyer, Donna (Mark) Swoner, and Jolena Foster,

grandchildren Stacey (Ben) Crockett, Eddie (Heather) Swoner, and William (Jenee) Dyer, great-

grandchildren Liam Dyer, Mark Elliot Johns, Grace Marie Johns, William Taylor Johns, and Colton

Edward Crockett, and sister Barbara “Sue” Russell. He is preceded in death by parents Kelsie and Alpha

Foster, and siblings Junior Foster, Jim Foster, Louise Keeton, Johnny Foster, Alice Williams, Grace

Davis, and Bobby Foster. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Sellars Funeral Home,

Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

