David Reese Hughes, age 65 of Mt Juliet, Tennessee, passed away Monday, November 30th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by parents, William Thomas and June Frazier Hughes; brother, Michael Winslow Hughes; and nephew Matthew Hughes. He is survived by siblings, William Edward Hughes, Thomas Alan Hughes, and Anna Michelle Hunt Hughes; children, Kelly (Dina) Hughes and Krystal (Sarah) Bland; grandchildren Isaiah and Abby; and best friend, Bradley.
David served in the United States Army from 1974-1978 and spent 30 years working for Lowe’s Home Improvement. He loved the Tennessee Vols and Titans, classic rock music, and collecting clothes for the homeless. David was a friend to everyone he met and would always offer to help when they were in need.
The family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Operation Stand Down Tennessee (1125 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203).
