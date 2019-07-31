David Royce Rollin, age 69, passed away on July 28, 2019. No services are scheduled. Mr. Rollin is survived by daughter Melissa Louise (Gerald) Hews, grandchildren Slade Anthony, Emma Faith, Sara Jayde, and Cannan Louis, siblings Cheryl Dillon, Gerald Rollin, Belinda (Loren) Dobe, Rickey (Darsey) Rollin, and Michelle Rollin, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents James Rollin and Thelma Norman, step-mother Sondra Rollin, and brother Russell Rollin. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.