David Thomas Woodard Jr., age 59 of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away March 31, 2021.
Mr. Woodard is survived by wife of 38 years, Sandee Woodard; father, David Woodard Sr.; mother, Sue Woodard; daughter, Amber (Will) McKee; son, Trey Woodard; brothers, Donny (Lori) Woodard; and Danny (Libby) Woodard; sisters, Shelly (Mike) Baker; Tara (Brian) Lamb; and Ashlee (Donnie) Willis; grand-daughter, Charlotte “Char Char” McKee; numerous nieces and nephews; and all the loving friends at Bridgestone.
Visitation hours was Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Memorial Service was held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
