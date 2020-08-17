Davida Darnell Warren, age 59, of Bowling Green, KY, died August 7,
2020. Davida attended Hillview Heights Church in Bowling Green, KY. She
was the former Executive Director for Kids on the Block and a former monitor
technician at Greenview Hospital. Davida was the daughter of the late, Virgil
Laverne and Marie Mann Darnell.
She is survived by:
Husband – Woodard “Woody” Warren
Son – Jeremy (Laura) Warren
Brothers – David Darnell and Nick (Cathy) Shepard and
many other brothers and sisters
Grandchildren – Skylar Cain, Gavin Warren and Jocelyn Kendall
Many nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at
Bond Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jeff Reynolds officiating. For those who plan
to attend, please wear a mask.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the National Fibromyalgia
Association or POTS Syndrome.
Visitation will be from 2-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N.
Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663.