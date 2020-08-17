Davida Darnell Warren

Davida Darnell Warren, age 59, of Bowling Green, KY, died August 7,

2020. Davida attended Hillview Heights Church in Bowling Green, KY. She

was the former Executive Director for Kids on the Block and a former monitor

technician at Greenview Hospital. Davida was the daughter of the late, Virgil

Laverne and Marie Mann Darnell.

She is survived by:

Husband – Woodard “Woody” Warren

Son – Jeremy (Laura) Warren

Brothers – David Darnell and Nick (Cathy) Shepard and

many other brothers and sisters

Grandchildren – Skylar Cain, Gavin Warren and Jocelyn Kendall

Many nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at

Bond Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jeff Reynolds officiating. For those who plan

to attend, please wear a mask.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the National Fibromyalgia

Association or POTS Syndrome.

Visitation will be from 2-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N.

Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663.

www.bondmemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Davida Warren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you