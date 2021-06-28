Davy Thompson, age 33 of Lebanon, TN, passed away June 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by maternal great grandmother, Helen Sledd; maternal grandmother, Shelbia Jean Stithem; paternal great grandmother, Lucille Thompson; paternal grandfather, Herman Thompson; and aunt, Debbie Holland.
Davy is survived by father, Jeffrey Thompson; mother, Vicki Thompson; sister, Victoria (Davis) Harrison; paternal grandmother, Margaret Thompson; maternal grandfather, Rev. Dallas Stithem; nephew, Aiden Woods; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Davy was a loving son and brother who had a passion for music, as well as video games with his nephew and friends. Raised in Lebanon, he held a lifelong interest in WWE wrestling, and was an avid history buff. The gentle giant who gave a good side hug was a 2006 graduate from Lebanon High School and never turned down a good meal.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.