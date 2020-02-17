Deanna Gail Gammon, 52, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home with Elder Brent Hall officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memory Gardens, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Miss Gammon was born Jan. 28, 1968 in Indianapolis, IN. She is survived by her parents, William Gammon and Carolyn Harris Gammon both of Portland; daughter, Dakota Kingsbury (Jared) of Indiana and Demi Morrissey (Kyle) of Indiana; brother, Frank W. Gammon of Indiana; sisters, Jacqueline Willis (Jeffrey) of Minnesota, Christina Jones of Indiana, and Tracie Pruett of Indiana; and one grandchild, Charleigh Kingsbury.
