Debbie Brown, age 62 of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, July 26 th , 2020.
The Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Monday,
August 3 rd , 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 2 nd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on
Monday, August 3 rd from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
She is survived by sons, James Ramsey, Joseph Ramsey, Michael Ramsey, Adam Brown, and
Thomas Brown; granddaughters, Aurora Ramsey and Delilah Ramsey; mother, Myra Caruthers;
brother, William Thomas (Leeann) Caruthers, Jr.; sister, Catherine (John) Joor; father of her
children, Ed Brown. She was preceded in death by father, William T. Caruthers.
