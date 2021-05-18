Deborah (Debbie) Young, of Mt. Juliet, was promoted to heaven on May 10, 2021 at age 66.
The funeral service conducted by Mark Earhart was held at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home at 6 pm Thursday May 13, 2021. Visitation was held from 3-6 pm the same day.
Deborah Ann Young was born in Nashville TN on March 21,1955 to the late Alma Byrd and Hulon Browning Sr. She graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1973 and became the life of her home and her children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and crocheting afghan blankets for her friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hulon and Alma Browning, sisters Judy Earhart and Vickie (Tommy) Holland, and brother’s Hulon Browning Jr and Bobby Browning.
Debbie is survived by children Ann (Chad) Lannom and Jerry (Jennifer) Young and grandchildren, Ryan Short, Logan Young, Leah Lannom, Cole Young, and Sophie Lannom. She is also survived by brother, Tim (Kim) Browning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
